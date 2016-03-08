Exclusive: Juventus withdraw from Golovin race as Chelsea step forward
29 June at 10:45The negotiations to bring Golovin to Italy are now on very thin ice, according to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano.
In fact, Juve have offered up to €20m plus bonuses, as well as a future sale percentage, for the attacking midfielder but CSKA have once again rejected the offer. This is due to the player's success at the World Cup, and the Russian side, therefore, want more than first asked for. Instead, Chelsea have joined the race and could swoop for Golovin.
The Stamford Bridge side are preparing an official offer. However, for Juventus, this is not a huge blow. In fact, they were not willing to go into an auction with other clubs in the first place and will most likely withdraw from the race. Chelsea president Abramovich is pushing for the deal to happen, while Juve seem unwilling to present a new offer, once again.
