

The Stamford Bridge side are preparing an official offer. However, for Juventus, this is not a huge blow. In fact, they were not willing to go into an auction with other clubs in the first place and will most likely withdraw from the race. Chelsea president Abramovich is pushing for the deal to happen, while Juve seem unwilling to present a new offer, once again.

In fact, Juve have offered up to €20m plus bonuses, as well as a future sale percentage, for the attacking midfielder but CSKA have once again rejected the offer. This is due to the player's success at the World Cup, and the Russian side, therefore, want more than first asked for. Instead, Chelsea have joined the race and could swoop for Golovin.