Exclusive: Juventus won't overspend for Lazio superstar
29 September at 10:40Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants Juventus will not overspend in an attempt to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, who is close to signing a new deal at Lazio.
Milinkovic-Savic was linked with moves to Juventus, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea this past summer, but he ended up staying at Lazio as no offers for him came.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands that while Juve did make attempts to sign Milinkovic-Savic late in the transfer window, the bianconeri felt that the price tag on him was too much for them to afford.
Juve will not want to spend around 150 million euros on a player who has never played in the UEFA Champions League and did not do well in the FIFA World Cup. Because of that, they will not spend over 90 million euros for the Serbian.
Milinkovic-Savic would be tempted by a move, but he understands Juve's stance on a possible deal and he would also be interested in moving to another European club if their offer satifies Claudio Lotito.
The midfielder is now further away from Juventus, set to sign a new Lazio deal.
Exclusive by Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
