Exclusive: Juventus yet to make minor adjustments in Darmian deal
04 June at 11:50CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Matteo Darmian to Juventus is not a done deal yet, with the Old Lady yet to finalize the minor details.
Darmian joined Manchester United from Serie A side Torino in the summer of 2015 but has not made too much impact at Old Trafford since his arrival. The Italian failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team and appeared only eight times this season for the Red Devils.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that all is not done on the Darmian to Juventus front, with the Old Lady yet to finalize the minor details in the deal and put a seal on it.
The latest offer that matched United valuation was in the region of 13 million euros plus bonuses, with the player's contract set to run out in the summer of 2019.
While the figure has been agreed, Juventus have to make adjustments for as to how and when the bonuses will be paid to match United's demands.
Although, the deal isn't entirely done yet, it is expected to be complete in the coming few days.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
