Exclusive: Juvenus offer renewal to Juan Cuadrado
13 August at 11:45Juventus sporting director met agent Alessandro Lucci yesterday to discuss the future of two of his clients: Mattia Perin and Juan Cuadrado.
Perin has been constantly linked away from the Bianconeri this summer, with a number of clubs such as Benfica and Aston Villa having been linked with his signature. Juve still wish to sell the goalkeeper; after Gianluigi Buffon's return has meant that Perin is now the third choice keeper - not a high enough status for a player of his quality.
Meanwhile, Juventus are ready to offer Juan Cuadrado a new deal. Cuadrado's current contract expires next summer in 2020 but Juventus are ready to extend it by one year until 2021. However, despite this, Cuadrado can still leave this summer if a good enough offer is presented for the Colombian; interest from the likes of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua possibly tempting both the club and the player into a move.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments