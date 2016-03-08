Exclusive: Kaka could come out of retirement to play for Serie C club
30 September at 13:30On Friday, it was officially confirmed that Berlusconi and Galliani have taken over Serie C club Monza, a project which many deem comparable to that of Milan in the past. Berlusconi-Galliani are keen to get an old Milanese legend involved with the project, Brazilian former Ballon d’Or winner, Kaka.
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com this morning, there is a willingness from Monza to bring Kaka back to professional football, bringing him on to the field and allowing him to play minutes in the Monza shirt.
The deal would have benefits for marketing, morale and ability at Monza; giving them a name to help sell shirts, as well as someone with a lot of experience about the ins and outs of working in professional football. Not only this but Berlusconi/Galliani and Kaka have communication since he played for Milan.
