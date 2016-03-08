Exclusive: Kane wants to leave Tottenham and considers Juve - the situation
21 April at 11:30Harry Kane could leave Tottenham. It will take a lot of experience, hard work and especially money to make sure that the striker's desire for success can be reflected with a transfer. Therefore, waiting to understand Tottenham's reaction, Kane's entourage is probing the market.
As our reporter Nicola Balice states, there are very few top clubs that can afford such an investment: the two Manchester clubs, Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich. A small circle of clubs, which Kane's agents have already contacted to probe the ground.
It's clear that someone like Kane, having performed at a world-class level for so many years, is of interest to everyone. Juventus included. But under what conditions? Certainly not the initial ones of Tottenham and Daniel Levy, who are keen on banking around £150m.
If those are the demands, then Kane is destined to remain in London until his contract runs out, especially considering the economic effects the Coronavirus has had. Instead, the 26-year-old's entourage is convinced that a transfer could be made at no more than £100m.
Already another starting point, although this could still be too high even for the big clubs. Waiting to understand the conditions of the market, Juve are keeping their eyes open, although Mauro Icardi remains the first choice.
