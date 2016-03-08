Exclusive: Kante is Juventus' first choice as Pjanic replacement
25 March at 14:55Serie A giants Juventus see Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as the ideal replacement for Miralem Pjanic, whose future is in doubt.
Kante has become one of the world's best midfielders over the last three years, having won the Premier League with Chelsea and Leicester City. He also won the World Cup with France in the summer of 2018.
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juve see Kante as the priority if Pjanic decides to leave at the end of the season.
Juve have always kept an eye on the midfielder ever since he was at Leicester, before Chelsea managed to sign him. They also contact with his agent at the end of last season but didn't make any offer.
The idea is still very much there for the bianconeri. If Sami Khedira decides to leave too, then Kante will be a priority too.
The German was in initial talks with Arsenal last summer, but decided to stay. But Juve are waiting in the wings if any chance comes up for Kante.
Go to comments