Exclusive: Kante is Juventus' first choice as Pjanic replacement

25 March at 14:55
Serie A giants Juventus see Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as the ideal replacement for Miralem Pjanic, whose future is in doubt.

Kante has become one of the world's best midfielders over the last three years, having won the Premier League with Chelsea and Leicester City. He also won the World Cup with France in the summer of 2018.

Calciomercato exclusively understand that Juve see Kante as the priority if Pjanic decides to leave at the end of the season. 

Juve have always kept an eye on the midfielder ever since he was at Leicester, before Chelsea managed to sign him. They also contact with his agent at the end of last season but didn't make any offer.

The idea is still very much there for the bianconeri. If Sami Khedira decides to leave too, then Kante will be a priority too. 

The German was in initial talks with Arsenal last summer, but decided to stay. But Juve are waiting in the wings if any chance comes up for Kante.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.