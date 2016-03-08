Exclusive: Karamoh from Inter to Parma a done deal, the details of the operation

11 July at 13:00
The adventure of Karamoh at Inter Milan has come to an end. The French player, in fact, was sold outright to Parma for a figure close to 13 million euros. After his loan spell at Bordeaux, the player returned to Milano but was immediately sold to Parma, as the Gialloblu were insistent on having the player in their team.

The agreement, as mentioned, was found on the basis of a permanent sale, with the Nerazzurri losing control over the player. No buy-back option was included in the contracts which would allow Inter to take the player back for a fixed price and there is no gentlemen's agreement like with Pinamonti.

However, a clause that will guarantee Inter 50% of the future resale value has been included in the contract. Medical examinations have been scheduled for the next few days for Karamoh at Parma, with the Frenchman ready to begin his new adventure.

