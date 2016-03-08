Exclusive: Kean's phenomenal performance makes Juve consider renewal after AC Milan refusal

Nine days ago he turned 19, in ninety-nine days he will lead the attack of the U21 national team at the European Championship. The season of Moise Kean also passes through these numbers because this season is nothing but a year of school for Moise Kean.



He remained at Juventus knowing he had little space, both in the summer and in January. The minimum space granted to him was used very well by him. Firstly, against Bologna in the Coppa Italia and especially yesterday against Udinese.



Kean scored with his first touch of the game after 10 minutes and the rest was pure repertoire. He scored another goal, had several shots, tricks and was physically dominant as well as technically gifted. Some are even calling for the youngster to play again already against Atletico Madrid but there are some doubts about Kean's future at the Allianz Stadium.



The 19-year-old striker has a contract with Juventus until June 2020. Contacts with Mino Raiola are continuous. The agent would have prefered that his pupil could find more space elsewhere: on loan or maybe outright.



The most interesting offers arrived from Monaco last summer or from AC Milan in January. Interesting for the player, less for Juve, which demanded, besides a large amount, also the right to repurchase the player.



A story that could also be repeated for the next season, while taking note of the hypothesis of a possible Ajax move as a part of the negotiations for De Ligt. However, Juventus would like to renew the player's contract as soon as possible, even though the entourage of the player believes that sensitive steps have been made perhaps too late. An agreement, however, could come along with the right strategy for the future.