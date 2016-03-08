Exclusive: Khedira considering offer from Turkey
11 July at 15:55Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is considering an offer from Turkey as he now seems destined to leave the club this summer, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Khedira seems to now have fallen down the pecking order at the club under Maurizio Sarri, who always prefers more technical midfielders. The arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers means they will be preferred over the former Real Madrid man.
Calciomercato understand that Khedira has realised that he will not play too often at the club now and feels it is time to move on if the right offers come in for him.
He is currently considering a move to Turkey and is an evaluating from Fenerbahce, who have made an economically heavy offer for the aging midfielder.
While leaving Juve doesn't stimulate Khedira, but has realised that he needs to play more as he enters the twilight of his career. Fenerbahce really believe they can sign the player this summer.
Go to comments