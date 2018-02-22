However, the final choice hasn't arrived yet, although a move this summer is likely, also because his contract expires in 2019. The management hasn't changed its stance for situations like these: those who want to leave are free to do so.

Furthermore, having secured Emre Can for the midfield for free, the Bianconeri will have a decent replacement, should Khedira leave. The latter would like to explore his opportunities abroad, with multiple clubs interested in bringing him in.

However, Marotta and Paratici would like Khedira to remain at the club for one more year, allowing him to choose his destination next summer when his contract expires. With that said, the final decision will be in the hands of Khedira, although Juve certainly want to keep him.



By Fabrizio Romano