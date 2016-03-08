Exclusive: Kluivert to travel to Rome ahead of giallorossi switch
07 June at 13:25CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Justin Kluivert will travel to Rome this weekend ahead of completing his move to the giallorossi this summer.
Kluivert is one of the most wanted youngsters across the world today and his performances for Roma have attracted interest from a hsot of clubs across Europe. This season, he appeared in 30 Eredivisie games for Ajax, scoring ten times and assisting five times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Kluivert is likely to travel to Rome this weekend ahead of a move to Roma.
A agreement for the player has been reached with Mino Raiola and the fee is 20 million euros plus bonuses as Kluivert's contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2019.
Kluivert is currently holidaying in Spain and will return from it soon before jetting off to Rome, where the last details of the deal will be sorted out.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments