Exclusive: Koulibaly no longer unsellable amid Man Utd links

Man Utd even offered €104m for the 28-year-old, but Napoli stood firm. Of course, the player would have been willing to leave, knowing that time isn't on his side for a new experience with a big club. However, now things have changed, and he could be allowed to leave.

The start to the season hasn't gone as planned, sitting 13 points from Juventus in first place. Furthermore, the training retreat imposed by the club, which later was ignored by the player, has certainly increased the tension.

Koulibaly was one of the players in favour of a revolt against the club, and this has placed him on the list of possible departures next summer. However, De Laurentiis won't lower his claims of €120m, though he will listen to offers this time out.