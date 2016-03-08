Exclusive: Kulusevski to Juve; the Bianconeri's plan with the Swedish starlet

Juventus have overtaken Inter Milan in the race for Dejan Kulusevski and are at the finish line to complete a deal with Atalanta. Fabio Paratici has been at work in secret for 10 days with the Nerazzurri to find an agreement and close the purchase of the Swedish jewel.



Eventually, the Bianconeri got Percassi's yes for a proposal of 35 million euros plus 10 in bonuses. The player agreed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri and will sign in a few days. But above all, the Serie A champions will pay the sum immediately, so as to avoid surprises from other clubs (mainly Inter).



Now Paratici and co. are evaluating another factor: Juve will formally buy Kulusevski now and leave him at Parma on loan for another 6 months. However, the management of the Old Lady is considering the option of anticipating his arrival immediately in January.



If that is the case, Parma should be 'protected' with a player in the deal. The idea is Marko Pjaca or economic compensation. Juventus are contemplating but in the meantime, they have their hands on the player, convinced of having signed a jewel of the present and the future. January or June? All open but the decision will arrive soon.