Exclusive: Kurzawa offers himself to Juventus; Paratici's plan revealed
03 January at 16:00Layvin Kurzawa wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. In his mind, he's ready to start a new adventure elsewhere, and Italy is a welcome destination. Therefore, as our pundit Fabrizio Romano states, he has offered himself to Juventus in the last few days.
Knowing that the relationship between the Bianconeri and PSG is excellent, he's hoping to spark an operation between the two sides, moving already in January as his contract will expire in the summer. However, on this front, the Turin side have been very clear.
Fabio Paratici, their sporting director, has other plans in mind as the left flank is considered covered. In other words, Kurzawa isn't a priority and certainly not for January. Alex Sandro and De Sciglio are deemed good enough for the left-back spot.
Furthermore, for the future, the Bianconeri will bet on Luca Pellegrini, who is currently on loan at Cagliari. That's why the Kurzawa-Juve transfer, to date, hasn't taken off.
