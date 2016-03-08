Exclusive: latest updates on Higuain and Rugani to Chelsea

Chelsea are strongly interested in signing Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani and Calciomercato.com can provide the latest exclusive updates on the negotiations between the two clubs.



The Old Lady is willing to sell Higuain for a fee close to € 60 million. The Argentinean striker joined the Bianconeri for € 90 million only two years ago but his impact on Juventus’ balance sheet is now in the region of € 55/60 million.



The Argentinean is willing to reunite with his former manager Maurizio Sarri but Chelsea have yet to match the Old Lady’s asking price. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Chelsea are willing to offer Higuain a five-year deal despite the player’s age is over 30. Edin Dzeko’s move to the Stamford Bridge collapsed last January because the Blues failed to offer Dzeko a long-term deal.



While Gonzalo Higuain’s Juventus exit seems to be pretty close, the Old Lady negotiates Rugani’s Chelsea move too.



The Italy international is one of Sarri’s favourite defenders and, yet again, he has asked Chelsea to secure the services of the 23-year-old.



Talks between the two clubs are ongoing but € 40 million may not be enough for the Blues to sign the talented centre-back. There will be further updates on both negotiations before the end of the week.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni