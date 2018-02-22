Exclusive: Lautaro Martinez's imminent Inter medical, all the details
16 May at 14:25Done deal. Lautaro Martinez will join Inter in the next few weeks. Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that the Argentinean striker will be in Italy on the 24th of May to undergo medical with the Serie A giants.
The nerazzurri have urged to arrive in Italy before joining Argentina national team for the World Cup.
Martinez is Inter’s third summer signing after the likes of Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah who underwent medical with the nerazzurri yesterday.
Both de Vrij and Asamoah are joining Inter as free agents while Martinez, 21, will cost the nerazzurri a fee close to € 20 million.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Racing will also have a sell-on clause of € 10%.
Lautaro will sign a € 1.5 million-a-year deal until 2023 and a € 110/120 million release clause will be included in his contract. It is still unclear which number he will pick. He’d like to wear the no.10 that has no ‘owner’ after the farewell of Joao Mario.
Federico Zanon
