Exclusive: Lazio set to retain Milinkovic-Savic amid Inter, Juve and Man Utd interest
26 August at 11:45Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looked in fine form yesterday night as Lazio defeated Sampdoria 3-0 in Genoa to start their season off in the finest way possible. Milinkovic-Savic had been the topic of many market rumours this summer, similarly to last summer, with a whole host of top clubs from Italy and the rest of Europe appearing interested in the Serbian's signature.
Last summer, the biggest tracks led to the hypothesis of a move to Juventus or Real Madrid, whilst this summer the rumours appeared concentrated on PSG, Manchester United and Inter Milan. However, with all this said and done and the market closing in a week's time, it looks as though Lazio will keep hold of their star midfielder.
In fact, Lazio are preparing to utilise a retention method akin to the end of last summer, where they offered the Serbian a new contract to keep him satisfied in Rome. Claudio Lotito, Lazio president, will once again present Sergej with an offer in the hope that they can tie him down, at least for the short-term, as the club look to push for Champions League qualification that has barely eluded them in recent seasons.
