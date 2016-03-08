Having secured the signings of Bakayoko, Caldara and Higuain, Milan continue to work hard on the transfer market before it closes on Friday.

In fact, Leonardo has set his sights on Villarreal's Samu Castillejo, according to Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano . The Rossoneri have already presented an offer to the Spaniards, while the player has accepted a move to San Siro.

Furthermore, Leonardo wants to exploit the Carlos Bacca path, as Villarreal are interested in signing the striker, who spent last season on loan at the club. Bacca was told that Milan would be working to sell him, and thus they offered Villarreal €18m plus the Colombian for Castillejo.

The formula of the transfer would be a loan with an obligation to buy, however, Villarreal decided to refuse the offer as they €25m for their winger without the inclusion of Bacca.

This is due to the fact that Bacca is no longer a priority for the La Liga side, although Milan will continue to try and unlock the deal.