Exclusive: Leonardo to replace Gattuso? Here's the truth
27 October at 12:30Several reports in Italy are suggesting that Leonardo could replace Rino Gattuso on AC Milan's bench in case the Italian tactician is sacked. The Rossoneri lost their last two games against Inter and Betis Sevilla and although the next two games could be vital for Gattuso, Calciomercato.com has found no confirmation that Leonardo will replace Gattuso in case of sacking.
Leonardo is going to remain in charge of the club's technical area even if Gattuso will be sacked. His name is not among the list of Rino's possible successors.
Speaking to media after the defeat against Betis on Thursday night, Gattuso said: " We lost the way, today was a match of suffering and I saw that we are losing our defensive cover. We do not find our play, there was no fluidity and composure.
"Instead of looking forward, we went back, after Cutrone's goal it seemed like we could do it, but overall it did not go well, the match was dominated by Betis."
