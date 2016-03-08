#Alisson is getting closer to #Liverpool.#LFC have made new bid for €75M to find the agreement with Roma: the clubs are now are discussing about the details of the payments and the add ons to finalize the deal soon #LFC #Liverpool #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) 18 luglio 2018

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Alisson, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.​Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, in fact, reports the Reds have raised their offer to € 75 million and the two clubs are currently negotiating the payment methods and the details of the deal that is going to happen pretty soon.If Liverpool finalize the deal to sign Alisson, the Brazilian would become the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football.​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Jurgen Klopp and Firmino have already spoken with the talented Roma goalkeeper with the Brazil star striker who had been pushing for Alisson to join Anfield Road during the World Cup.Meantime Liverpool and Roma are negotiating the transfer of the talented goalkeeper whose agent will probably meet Monchi today.Alisson has decided to leave Roma and his move to Liverpool has never been so close.Watch this space for the latest updates on Alisson to Liverpool.Fabrizio Romano