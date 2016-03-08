Exclusive: Llorente ready to say yes to Napoli; situation linked to Icardi and Inter

Fernando Llorente is one of the protagonists of these final days of the transfer market. The former Juventus striker was released by Tottenham at the end of the last season after his experience in England, despite initially being offered a renewal.



Later on, the player was one step away from Fiorentina, who in the end decided to make other choices for the attacking department. The player is an opportunity: Inter though about him but now they are fully focused on Alexis Sanchez. Thus, Llorente is seriously considering Napoli's offer, even though there's an obstacle.



The proposal of the Partenopei is linked to Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian striker continues to stall negotiations and has not given the green light for a move to the Azzurri. De Laurentiis is waiting for him but in a few days, if an opening does not come on this front, he will focus on Llorente, a profile considered ideal to act as the vice-Milik.



The Spaniard is an experienced striker who knows Serie A well and had a great season with Tottenham. Llorente is very tempted by Napoli and he would enthusiastic about accepting the opportunity.