Exclusive: Locatelli could leave Milan this summer, the latest

Milan are currently on stand by as they first want to wait and see what will happen with the UEFA FFP sanctions. Many rossoneri players aren't sure of their futures as Manuele Locatelli is one of these players.



DEPARTURE A POSSIBILITY - Mirabelli will soon meet the players agent Stefano Castelnovo in the coming days sources have told Calciomercato.com. It seems like Milan are strongly considering the option to let Locatelli leave on loan so that he can keep his development going. Milan could also decide to sell him but they would include a buy-back option if this scenario occurs. Gattuso likes Locatelli a lot but he can't guarantee him playing time so that's why a departure could be on the cards.



WHO IS INTERESTED - Genoa tried to get him last winter as they would also have interest for him this summer too. Other options could be Torino, Sampdoria and Fiorentina but Genoa currently seem to be in pole position. Andrea Bertolacci is another Milan owned player who might also stay on at Genoa next season...