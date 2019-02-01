Exclusive: Lukaku makes transfer decision amid Inter and Juve talks

Romelu Lukaku is one of the protagonists of the ongoing transfer market, with the Belgian very likely on his way out from Manchester United. Inter Milan have been the team linked most to the attacker but in recent days there have been rumours about a possible manoeuvre of disturbance from Juventus or the interest of Napoli which, however, was not confirmed.



The Belgian striker gives his priority to Inter at the moment and does not change course. His choice is to favour the project of Antonio Conte, to work with an esteemed coach, to feel at the centre of a new club and for this reason he has already reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri on his contract.



At the same time, however, Lukaku is hoping for the negotiations to be concluded quickly, as he does not want to spend the whole month of July waiting with United, despite being a great professional as he has always shown.



His decision is to join Conte and now it is up to Inter to make an official offer and convince the Red Devils to sell the player. Marotta and Ausilio have no time to lose and loan offer with an obligation to buy for a total of 70 million euros is on its way to the Old Trafford

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov