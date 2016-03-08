Exclusive, Maldini wants Mancini at AC Milan

Paolo Maldini is already preparing to lead Milan. He is still waiting for the definitive and official yes, but the former Rossoneri captain already has several ideas for the club’s youth project which is so desired by Elliott and Ivan Gazidis. The name of Stefano Sensi remains a valid option for midfield after having chased him already during the Leonardo management, the contacts continue with the Sassuolo and Italy midfielder. Another name on his list of young Italian’s appreciated by Milan is that of Gianluca Mancini.





Already receiving interest from Roma and Inter in recent months, the Atalanta defender is one of the jewels of the Percassi family, with 35 appearances with 6 goals this season. Marco Giampaolo, the strong favorite for the managers role if Maldini confirms his position, would also approve of him. This is why Mancini has already been probed, Atalanta values ​​him at 25/28 million euros and does not rule out his departure if this fee is met. A central of the future, young, Italian but ready to work alongside Romagnoli, while they wait for Caldara to return. Milan are thinking about it, and formal dialogues are expected to start soon.