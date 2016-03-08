Exclusive: Man City and Everton target put on the market by Inter
08 June at 14:10Inter are willing to sell their midfield star Marcelo Brozovic before the 30th of June, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Just like it happened in the previous transfer campaigns, the nerazzurri, need to rack up € 40 million before the end of June in order to respect the rules of the Financial Fair Play.
Brozovic has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract and several clubs have already shown their interest.
Although the nerazzurri have received no official offers yet, Manchester City are one of the most interested clubs at the moment. Psg are also monitoring the situation of the Croatian star who came close to joining Everton this past January.
Inter were open to sell the player to Everton for a fee close to € 30 million but being unable to sign either Pastore or Gaitan, the nerazzurri put talks on hold with Everton on hold and the deal collapsed.
