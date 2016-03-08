Exclusive: Man City closing in on Juve's Cancelo, the details

English champions Manchester City are closing in on acquiring the services of Juventus’ right-back Joao Cancelo, according to exclusive Calciomercato.com sources.



There were reports earlier that Juve are interested in using Cancelo in order to sign Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba in a player plus cash deal. However, as per the new developments, the blue half of Manchester are now in pole position to sign the Portugal full-back.



It is believed that the deal is already agreed between the 25-year-old’s agent Jorge Mendes and the Manchester-based club, however, few of the details are yet to be finalised such as who will make room for the player at the Etihad, with the most likely suspect being Danilo.



As far as the deal between both clubs is concerned, there is still some work to be done as Juve want €60 million for their full-back whereas City is reluctant to pay anything over €50 million. Yet, City is highly optimistic of signing the player they’ve been after for a while with every passing day and will want to conclude the deal as soon as possible.

Nicola Balice. Translated by Azeem Siddiqui.