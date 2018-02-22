Many clubs are fighting over young Federico Chiesa, we can exclusively reveal,

The young Fiorentina sensation was offered a new deal last summer in order to keep him the many wolves at bay. And there were certainly a lot, with Napoli sniffing around and still interested.

Paris Saint-Germain are also known to be interested, as well as Inter, who still dream of adding the 20-year-old to their squad to replace Antonio Candreva.

The scorer of six goals and provider of four assists in Serie A action, the Fiorentina star has impressed so much that Roma sporting director Monchi has asked to be kept apprised of any offers that are made to the Viola.

Then again, Fiorentina don’t want to lose their guy, and it will cost Pep Guardiola and Co at least €50 million in order to prize him away.

It will be a tall order...

@AleCosattini