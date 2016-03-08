Exclusive: Man City trust that Guardiola will never 'betray' them for Juventus

11 May at 09:35
Premier League giants Manchester City trust Pep Guardiola to the core and strongly believe that he will never betray them to head to Juventus in the summer, our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands.

Juventus could be without a manager in January, as Massimiliano Allegri's future is up in the air and he is close to leaving the club. He has an admiration for Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli is unconvinced by the idea of having Antonio Conte as the next manager.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that while Juve see Pep Guardiola as a possible 'dream' replacement for Allegri, it is next to impossible for them to bring the Catalan in.

At City, Guardiola isn't just a coach. He is the centre of the world. He is a man on a mission who will not stop until City win the Champions League. Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, the leaders who brought Guardiola to Man City, have been his close friends for years.

In recent days Guardiola has given both of them an assurance that he will continue at City atleast till the summer of 2021- the time when his contract at City will expire. ​Begiristain and Soriano know that Pep is a man of his word and will not let them and their relationship down.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.