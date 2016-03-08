Exclusive: Man City trust that Guardiola will never 'betray' them for Juventus
11 May at 09:35Premier League giants Manchester City trust Pep Guardiola to the core and strongly believe that he will never betray them to head to Juventus in the summer, our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands.
Juventus could be without a manager in January, as Massimiliano Allegri's future is up in the air and he is close to leaving the club. He has an admiration for Paris Saint-Germain, while Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli is unconvinced by the idea of having Antonio Conte as the next manager.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that while Juve see Pep Guardiola as a possible 'dream' replacement for Allegri, it is next to impossible for them to bring the Catalan in.
At City, Guardiola isn't just a coach. He is the centre of the world. He is a man on a mission who will not stop until City win the Champions League. Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, the leaders who brought Guardiola to Man City, have been his close friends for years.
In recent days Guardiola has given both of them an assurance that he will continue at City atleast till the summer of 2021- the time when his contract at City will expire. Begiristain and Soriano know that Pep is a man of his word and will not let them and their relationship down.
