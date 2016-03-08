Exclusive: Man United and Arsenal on alert as Monchi considers Roma exit

A lonely man who does not know what to do with his future. This is the description of Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, better known as Monchi, today Roma's sporting director, tomorrow who knows. He too has become a victim of the demanding Roma environment. He too, as had happened to his predecessors, ended up in the sights of Roma fans who consider him one of the culprits of the negative season.



The former Sevilla director ended up in the dock, mainly for two reasons. The first is the bad transfer market campaign, with too many overrated players arriving as well as the stubborn defence of Eusebio Di Francesco, who many wanted out after the embarrassing 1-7 loss against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.



On Sunday night Monchi chose to live the last minutes of the match against AC Milan alone, away from his seat in the stands, in front of a TV, in the stadium area reserved for managers and guests. Alone, together with his thoughts.



Thoughts that will accompany him until the end of the season. The Spanish director is contemplating an escape from the Stadio Olimpico, perhaps to England, where Manchester United and Arsenal appreciate his work. He enjoys Rome but it is not the best place to work, especially if it takes time, with trust not being at the highest level.

Federico Zanon. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov