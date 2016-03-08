Exclusive: Man United given hope as Douglas Costa can leave Juve

Manchester United have emerged as possible suitors for Juventus star winger Douglas Costa who has been failing to live up to expectations this season. The Brazilian has been playing less than 1000 minutes and has managed only one goal.



His behavior and off the pitch has also created many controversies this season. In September he was sent off for splitting to Sassuolo's Di Francesco, while at the beginning of the month he was involved in a car accident in Turin before attending Neymar's birthday party in Paris on the same day.



Manchester United have been linked with signing the former Bayern star at the end of the season and according to our Federico Zanon Juve will be available to sell the player for a fee close to € 50 million in the summer.