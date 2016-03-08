Wolves have encountered some difficulties in their attempts at signing Joao Cancelo from Inter,

Our transfer market correspondent claims that the Inter loanee and Valencia full-back has put the Black Country side on hold, as he wants to wait for a side that plays Champions League football.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, still wants a move to Wolves,

Inter, for their part, didn’t want to spend the €35m which was included in the full-back’s loan-to-buy deal, which they believed to be too much for a full-back.

They also need to wait until the end of June in order to deal with their Financial Fair Play problems.

There’s more: Juventus are chasing the Portuguese international, whom sporting director Fabio Paratici has loved for many years. That said, Juve don’t necessarily want to spend that much either, and they have yet to find an agreement with Wolves.

The plot thickens...