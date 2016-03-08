Exclusive: Man United target Lozano inches away from Napoli, the latest

Manchester United target Irving Lozano has a principle of agreement to join Napoli. The Mexican winger has agreed to sign a € 4.5 million-a-year deal while the Azzurri are ready to place an offer in the region of € 50 million. There is, however, still no agreement over the player's images right, which is always a very complicated part of deals for Napoli. The deal can be closed as soon as Giuntoli reaches a total agreement with the player. As sources have confirmed to Calciomercato.com, there is a lot of optimism that a deal can soon be closed.



LOZANO IS STRONGLY WANTED BY ANCELOTTI - Carlo Ancelotti likes Lozano a lot as he asked ADL for him. Raiola and Giuntoli met up recently as Napoli are ready to dish out 50 million euros for him. Next week could be the 'decisive' week on this front as Lozano will not participate in the Gold Cup with Mexico (because of an injury). As time goes by, Man United target Lozano inches closer and closer to Napoli...