Exclusive: Man Utd and Bayern begin preliminary talks with Dybala

Despite an unsatisfactory season, Max Allegri is expected to be at the helm of Juve next season, which spells bad news for Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine has found minutes hard to come by since the arrival of Ronaldo, and with Allegri looking likely to stay, the former Palermo man might decide it’s better for his career to move elsewhere, however, Juventus will let him leave only if they receive an offer they deem fair and have set a price of above 100 million.

For the time being no concrete, offers have arrived although contact has been made to Dybala’s entourage and the interested clubs.

Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are showing signs of interest in the player. Firstly, at United, Dybala could be offered the starring role in the relaunch of the club, as the club prepares for life after Paul Pogba, who is about to leave Manchester for the second time following the team's failure to qualify for the champions league.

Secondly, Bayern Munich are also interested in the Argentine and they plan to move quickly to replace the outgoing James Rodriguez (who will not make his loan permanent) and veteran wingers Robben and Ribery (whose contracts will not be renewed). The German club again aims to make Dybala the centre of the clubs remodelling for next season.