Exclusive: Man Utd and Spurs in pole to sign Inter target Van De Beek, the details



Inter target Donny van der Beek is edging closer to the Premier League.



The Ajax and Holland midfielder was thought to be a target for the Nerazzurri but now both Manchester United and Tottenham have moved ahead of the Italian side in the race.



Ajax demand 50 million euros for the player that scored 17 goals in 57 games in all competitions this season, help guide Ajax to the Champions League semi final and Holland to the Nations League final.



It is thought that the Nerazzurri have no intention of meeting the players asking price, and instead deem Barella better value for money in the midfield.



Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Man United’s Romulu Lukaku are also rumoured to be courted by Inter but first, the club will need to sell former club captain Mauro Icardi.



Donny van der Beek as played for Ajax since 2016 when the 22 year old graduated from the youth academy.











