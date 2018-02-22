The operation to bring Matteo Darmian to Juventus has entered its final phase, making it a matter of only a few details, as reported by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano

The full-back is ready to return to Serie A after three years in the Premier League. Juventus CEO (Marotta) and sporting director (Paratici) have been working since last December and now they are ready to complete the purchase.

In fact, work is currently in progress to find the total agreement. Darmian is expected to sign a five-year deal with Juve and will be able to play on both wings for his new club.

The Juventus management hopes to define everything within the next week, looking to complete the medicals of Darmian and Emre Can by the beginning of June, perhaps also Perin. The transfer will cost Juventus a total of €13m and Mourinho has already given the green light for the transfer.