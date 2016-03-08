Exclusive: Man Utd target could make MLS move

Manchester United target and Juventus outcast Mario Mandzukic is on the radar of multiple Major League Soccer clubs and there is a chance he ends up in the United States, Calciomercato exclusively understand.



The Croatian, 33, has not played a single minute of first-team football for Juve this season. He was excluded from the bianconeri's Champions League registration list and he was said to be part of the deal that could have taken Paulo Dybala to United this past summer.



While that deal didn't work out and links with United persist, sources have informed us that the striker could be playing in the MLS soon.



We understand that Mandzukic has been on the radar of multiple clubs in the United States but the strongest interest comes from the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.



No concrete offers have been made for Mandzukic, but it is expected that the MLS clubs in question could make some of their own soon. As things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have also not made any offer for the former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid star.



Mandzukic's stay at Juve was prolonged two months ago, when a move to Qatar fell through.

By Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)