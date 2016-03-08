Exclusive: Man Utd target gives first 'yes' to Roma move

11 July at 18:15
Toby Alderweireld could be on his way to Italy. Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender has been long-since linked with a move away from Spurs; with Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus all linked with moves or the experienced defender over the past year.

However, reports in the past few weeks have suggested that Roma have accelerated in the pursuit of the Belgian defender and wish to add him to the team. Roma's new sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi, is a big fan of Alderweireld, 

Petrachi has reportedly offered the Belgian a contract of €3.5m a year plus bonuses, with the defender's agent, Stijn Francis, speaking with the sporting director today. 

Now a fee must be agreed, with the player having a 25 million euro release clause yet, with a contract expiring next summer, Roma want to reduce this by a further seven or eight million euros.

