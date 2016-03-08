Calciomercato exclusively understand that Roma starlet Cengiz Under is being monitored by Premier League giants Manchester City.Under signed for Roma last summer for a fee of 13.4 million euros from Turkish side Basaksehir and has become a very important player for the giallorossi since joining. He appeared in 32 games in all competitions last season, scoring eight times.CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Manchester City are monitoring Under and Pep Guardiola really likes the Turkish starlet.While City will not make an offer this summer, they will keep a watch on Under's progress over the upcoming season after the giallorossi rejected approaches from multiple clubs for the player back in May and June.Under is really liked by Monchi and Di Francesco and will look to sell the player if only an offer double of what he signed for is made next summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)