Exclusive: Manchester City prepare bid for Barcelona and Chelsea target – the details
24 July at 09:45According to what has been exclusively learnt by Fabrizio Romano of CalcioMercato.com, Fali Ramadani, the new agent of Juventus’ Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, is insisting on trying to get his client a move away from Turin; and abroad to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City or Barcelona.
In the last few days, Ramadani met with Fabio Paratici, the director of Juventus, to discuss the move. Paratici made himself clear, he wants Pjanic to remain in Turin and, therefore, has reportedly set an asking price of no less than €100 million.
Pep Guardiola is, from what has been learned, preparing a super offer for the Bosnian, after missing out on Jorginho; whose move from Napoli to Man City was sabotaged by Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri.
Now, we must wait to see if the Premier League champions make an official bid, big enough to tempt Marotta, Paratici and Juventus; yet not so big that they overpay for the Bosnian midfielder.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
