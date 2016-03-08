Exclusive: Manchester United and PSG interested in Raphael Varane

Premier League giants Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, Calciomercato exclusively understand.



Varane has become one of the world's best defenders over the last few seasons and was part of the French side that won the FIFA World Cup last year. He was also one of the key players of the Real Madrid side that won the UEFA Champions League thrice under Zinedine Zidane.



We understand that both Man United and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Frenchman and have been monitoring his situation in recent times.



It is understood that no offers have been made by either clubs for the defender, but they have been in constant contact for him and have been keen on making an attempt if the situation allows them.



Varane's future at Real Madrid is unclear currently and we also understand that it is not certain as to whether he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu based side in the upcoming summer transfer window or not.





Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)