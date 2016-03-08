Exclusive: Manchester United target still undecided about future
25 June at 17:55CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is in no hurry to leave the bianconeri this summer.
The Brazilian has drawn strong links with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea over the past year, but didn't make it to the Brazilian national side for the FIFA World Cup. The left-back appeared in 26 Serie A games for Juventus last season, scoring four times and assisting just as many times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Alex Sandro is in no hurry to leave Juventus this summer and is yet to make a concrete decision about his future.
While Juventus are looking to hand the player a new contract, they are yet to plan it and haven't presented any concrete renewal to the player's entourage.
It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for the player, with Juventus trying their best to arm him with a new contract, which will keep the left-back at the club till the summer of 2023 and will make him earn 4 million euros a season.
Alex Sandro has also attracted interest from Manchester United.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
