Exclusive: Mandzukic snubbed Man Utd after agreement was found between club and Juventus
09 August at 11:15Mario Mandzukic was on the very edge of leaving Juventus yesterday, as the English transfer window began to unfold. It appeared as though the Croatian was close to a move to long-time suitors Manchester United and the two clubs had even come to an economic agreement over the player's sale; Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in London to discuss the deal with the Red Devils' bosses.
Paratici considered Mandzukic sold, for all intents and purposes, but then the Croatian himself snubbed the move, rejecting United. The club tried to convince Mandzukic in every way possible, offering him a pay rise, but it wasn't a matter of economics, but timing.
Mandzukic did not want to be hastily offloaded and signed on the last day of the English transfer window. He is open to a move to Manchester but one done in good timing, not on the final day of the market and just before the new season starts. Meanwhile, Juventus are continuing to look for potential destinations to offload the forward before the window slams shut for the rest of Europe.
Translated by @snhw_
