Exclusive: Marotta approves Icardi-Dybala swap deal and wants to give Conte three gifts

Yesterday evening the whole Inter Milan management, led by a radiant Beppe Marotta, along with new coach Antonio Conte, travelled to Madrid to watch the Champions League final. Marotta has finally gotten his hands on the coach he has chosen for months, the project drawn up with Suning since his arrival in December is coming into play and the former Juventus director is now preparing the transfer market together with Piero Ausilio.



The intention of Marotta is to insist on the potential Dybala-Icardi swap deal, an exchange born with the intermediaries at work two months ago, which was at that time unfeasible due to different evaluations of both players.



But Inter has not yet abandoned the idea and knowing that there is still a significant distance with the Bianconeri, Marotta and Ausilio push to try again. However, it is a complicated deal and at the moment there are no significant developments on this front.



Nicolo Barella is the other name on which Inter continues to work with Cagliari in search of an economic agreement. Conte has approved the arrival of the player and would also like Federico Chiesa in his new Nerazzurri team. But in this case, the costs of the operation with Fiorentina and Juventus' competition make everything more difficult.



Inter is working on the first gifts to be given to Conte, certainly not the only ones: Edin Dzeko's move is getting closer, as the agreement between the player and Inter has almost been reached, waiting for the club to agree a deal with Roma.



However, from the salons of Madrid, Marotta promised an important transfer market while also respecting Financial Fair Play to avoid future problems. Business compatible with costs, work in progress: the Inter of Conte is born.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov