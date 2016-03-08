Exclusive: Massara close to AC Milan; could make move for Genoa's Kouame

Frederic Massara is ready to become AC Milan's new sporting director. He is the chosen one after the refusal of Igli Tare, who will stay at Lazio. The former right-hand of Walter Sabatini has freed himself Froma and is now ready to begin his adventure with the Rossoneri. Soon, he will have his first operational meeting with Paolo Maldini and Marco Giampaolo to prepare the new Milan.



Before leaving Roma, however, Massara had practically locked the purchase of Genoa's Christian Kouame. The Ivorian striker has been followed by the Giallorossi for a long time, with Napoli also in the race. Roma and Genoa found a total agreement for the starlet and it was defined as the first summer operation for the club from the capital.



But now the scenario changes. Without Massara everything is in the balance but he will now be able to propose bringing Kouame to Milan for Giampaolo as a second striker to form a pair with Piatek, as both already played together in Genoa. Young, talented and affordable, the ideal identikit for Elliott. Massara will propose Kouame for Milan for sure after 'blocking' him for Roma.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov