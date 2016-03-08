As always, the last hours of the transfer windows are very hectic, with teams trying to conclude deals at the last minute. Among these, Milan remain active, with several sales being discussed at their headquarters, Casa Milan.

However, there could be more to the story, as Milan have booked a medical at La Madonnina clinic for tomorrow . Of course, these are precautions taken by the Rossoneri, in case a deal gets done, leaving the possibility on the table.

Fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of another signing arriving, as Leonardo has previously closed deals from seemingly nothing. Laxalt is an example of this, who more or less came out of the blue. Like the days of Galliani, we could see another 'Mister X'.

With that said, there are just 24 hours left for Leonardo to work with, leaving him with little not much time to surprise the Rossoneri fans.