Exclusive: Meeting between Empoli and Milan to discuss Bennacer deal

04 July at 12:45
According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, Empoli's sporting director, Pietro Accardi, has arrived at Casa Milan this morning to discuss not only the formal details of the signing of Rade Krunic but also the potential deal to sign French-Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer, former Arsenal youth prospect.

Bennacer has shone at the African Cup of Nations so far but competition is high for the talented young midfielder, with Fiorentina and Lazio all reportedly close to the player too. 

