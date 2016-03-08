Exclusive: Meeting scheduled between Higuain and Juve. And Sarri...

After spending the year on loan at AC Milan and Chelsea, Gonzalo Higuain has, somewhat surprisingly, been an important element of Maurizio Sarri's Juventus team so far this season. It is true that he has scored only 8 goals across all competitions for the Bianconeri but he has also added 8 assists and represents a balancing factor in the formation of the attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.



However, the Argentinian attacker's contract at the Allianz Stadium expires in June 2021 and at the age of 32, it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri are entirely convinced to continue the journey with the former Napoli and Real Madrid man.



But as learned by our staff exclusively, Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain are in constant contact for the future of the player and in April a decisive meeting is scheduled between Higuain's agent and the management of the club to discuss the extension of the contract but also the centrality of the player to the project.



The future of Higuain will also depend on that of Maurizio Sarri in Turin. The position of the former Chelsea coach is not in question at the moment but if the season ends in a 'failure', nothing can be excluded and without Sarri, who appreciates Higuain greatly, the contract renewal might be out of the question, also depending on the potential new coach. But that is still merely a hypothesis and everything will depend on how Juventus' season evolves.