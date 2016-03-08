Exclusive: Mendes meets Paratici in Turin as Juventus continue Joao Felix pursuit

After a week, Jorge Mendes returned to Turin again. The Portuguese super-agent was present at the Allianz Stadium yesterday to follow the match between Juventus and Udinese. However, he was not there only to watch, as he took advantage of his arrival in Italy to meet Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici, with whom there is now a very strong relationship after the CR7 operation last summer followed by Joao Cancelo's arrival.

In short, the match itself was just a detail for Jorge Mendes and his main goal was to talk about the transfer market with the Bianconeri director. Already during last week, Mendes was in Turin to meet Paratici along with the president of Benfica. The principal topic was Joao Felix, Benfica's revelation of the season and one of the most promising youngsters in Europe.



It is no coincidence that Benfica want to deal on the basis of 120 million euros release clause set in the player's contract. The fee is negotiable but not too much. Mendes is insisting. He has travelled around Europe in recent weeks, addressing the matter also with Manchester United and City but considers Juventus the ideal club for the Portuguese starlet.



The relations with Paratici are very good which is why Juventus has a margin of negotiation but must give quick answers about their intentions, knowing that the club does not like to participate in auctions. There will certainly be new investments in the attack. Douglas Costa could leave in June and make space for Joao Felix.



Mendes was clear with Paratici, reiterating the total opening of the 19-year-old to a move to the Allianz Arena and also regarding the details of a possible contract.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov