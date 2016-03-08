Exclusive: Mendes offers Swansea flop to Juventus
23 July at 13:35Calciomercato exclusively understand that super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Swansea City flop and Bayern Munich youngster Renato Sanches to Serie A giants Juventus.
Sanches was loaned out to Premier League side Swansea last summer, but the move failed to work out for the Portuguese star. The 20-year-old midfielder appeared 12 times in the Premier League, failing to either score or assists even once.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano understands Jorge Mendes offered Juventus the chance to sign Renato Sanches in the last few weeks.
The Old Lady rejected the chance, as Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta kindly turned down a possible deal. Juventus were not confident of signing a player like Sanches for 40 million euros- someone who doesn't give too many guarantees despite spending so much money on a player.
And while Miralem Pjanic could leave Juventus this summer, they don't feel Sanches would be the man to replace him, with N'Golo Kante the priority to replace him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
